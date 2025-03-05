Man charged with attacking former partner for attending football match without informing him

A 33-year-old man of Turkish nationality allegedly caused slight injuries to his former partner during an argument in Swieqi, a court was told on Wednesday.

The court heard the incident occurred after the woman attended a football game and did not inform him.

On Wednesday morning, police inspector Antonello Magri informed the court that in the afternoon of 3 March, the police were notified of an argument happening in a road in Swieqi. Magri said the victim suffered injuries on certain parts of her body and ordered that the accused be arrested at his residence.

He allegedly tore up her clothes with a knife.

The man was charged with causing minor injuries to his partner and causing voluntary damage to property, with an amount exceeding €250 but not €1,300.

The accused resides at a hotel, where works he as a chef at the same hotel.

The court heard that there was allegedly another episode where the accused hit her but she forgave him.

The defence did not contest validity of arrest.

Defence lawyers also requested bail and the prosecution objected on the basis that the victim has not yet testified, that he might flee Malta and out of fear that he may contact the victim.

They insisted that the victim should be protected even if the injuries caused were slight.

Defence lawyer Scerri Herrera told the court that his client has been living Malta for more than three years and was hence, reliable. He also told the court the accused should not be put in prison when his accusations do not carry a prison sentence.

The man was denied bail on basis of the fear that the accused might leave Malta.

The court ordered a ban on the publication of names and a protection order was also granted to the victim by the court.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Nadia Helena Vella.

Lawyer Alex Scerri Herrera is representing the accused. Inspector Antonello Magri prosecuted. Lawyer Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared parte civile.