Woman admits to causing bodily harm to two police officers

A 31-year-old woman, Alanah Johnson, was charged with causing bodily harm to public officers and disturbing public peace.

Inspector Ian Azzopardi told the court that on 3 March, at around 9pm, the Sliema police station received a report that a person was lying down on the floor on Triq ix- Xatt in front of Giorgio’s Cafeteria.

He said the police did not find anyone lying on the floor but they found the accused involved in a “ruckus”. It was clear that she was intoxicated, he said.

The court heard that after being found by the police, the accused was taken to hospital.

Upon her health being checked, the accused became aggressive and tried to fight off police officers, causing bodily harm.

She also kicked another officer while on duty. Following this, she was put under arrest and read her rights.

The woman plead guilty to the charges brought against her and the court took the guilty plea into consideration.

The court awarded the woman two-year prison sentence, suspended for four years. It also imposed a fine of € 4,000.

Inspector Ian Azzopardi prosecuted. Lawyer Sarah Ciliberti appeared as legal aid for the accused.

The case is being heard by Magistrate Nadia Helena Vella.