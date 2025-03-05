Woman who was mistakenly raided, handcuffed tells court of 'worst nightmare'

A woman who sought damages against the State and Police Commissioner over a breach of her human rights and degrading treatment during an unlawful arrest has called the incident her "worst nightmare."

The mistaken raid took place on 12 August, 2024.

On Wednesday, 34-year-old Charlotte Casha recounted how four male officers from the Special Intervention Unit (SIU) unlawfully stormed her home. In her testimony before the constitutional court, Casha described the moment when the SIU officers barged into her penthouse at 6:00am, waking her up from her sleep.

The officers forced her to the wall, cuffed her hands with tie-clips, and left her sitting in a chair in the kitchen. Casha was in her underwear and topless.

She explained how the police never identified themselves and she recalled that while tied up, she noticed drones circling the house. She was never given a warrant of arrest or told her rights by the men who stormed the house.

Casha allegedly remained in this state without being offered any explanation or clothing to cover herself up. When asked for approximately how long the incident went on, she testified that even though the whole ordeal took around 20 minutes, she felt that it was the longest time of her life

Two separate police officers wearing different uniforms than the officers who initially entered the house, arrived on the scene. She recounted how one of the officers asked to see her ID card, took it outside of the house and shortly returned.

It was at this point that she was told that she was not under arrest. Here she asked the officers what had happened and they told her that they could not tell her.

Upon their exit, she distinctly remembered suffering a panic attack.

She also recalled calling her sister but told the court that she did not remember what she told her as she was in a state of shock. When asked by the court, she also explained how she did not ask the men what was to be done to the damages caused to her property.

Casha said that she was told by one of the policemen who arrived later that she would need to go down to the police station and give her details. As she recounted her experience, the court heard that to this day, no follow-up or communication was ever made, and she was never called to go down to the police station.

When questioned about the impact the incident left on her life, Casha explained the emotional trauma she still suffers. She explained that she was forced to quit her job of eight years as a support worker for immigrants in Safi. The trauma she experienced left her unable to perform her duties.

She also suffered constant panic attacks and could no longer work in shifts due to the medication she was taking. From that time, she has also attended a psychiatrist and continues to do so up until the present. She also still receives help from victim support.

The court heard court that to this day, she is not able to sleep in her bedroom but still sleeps on the sofa in her kitchen.

Cross-examination by the defence was reserved.

The case will continue on 13 June.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri represented the victim. The court was presided by Chief Justice Ian Spiteri Bailey