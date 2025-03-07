Court orders MaltaPost to pay €155,000 to family of postwoman who died while working

A court has awarded €155,000 to the family of a postwoman who died while she was working.

The case goes back to 2020, when 19-year-old postwoman Elenia Briffa died when her vehicle overturned not far from the MaltaPost head office.

Her family filed a lawsuit in the First Hall of the Civil Court, holding MaltaPost responsible for the accident that led to their daughter's death.

Judge Toni Abela, who presided over the case, noted in his ruling that Briffa was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Her parents stated that she had mentioned the helmet was not the right size but never formally complained. The court also observed that a pack of cigarettes and a lighter were found near the vehicle, suggesting she might have been distracted while driving.

Despite these factors, the court found MaltaPost partially liable for the tragedy.

The company was aware that Briffa was an inexperienced driver, having only obtained her license earlier that year.

Moreover, the vehicle she was operating differed significantly from a standard car—it had no side doors and operated similarly to a bicycle-like.

While MaltaPost argued that the accident was solely due to Briffa’s negligence, the court determined that the company bore half the responsibility, as it was obligated to provide proper equipment and ensure workplace safety.

As a result, MaltaPost was ordered to pay €155,000 in compensation to Briffa’s family.

The Briffa family was represented by lawyer Charmaine Cherrett.