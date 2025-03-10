Three requests by Jason Azzopardi for magisterial inquiries implicating Gozo Minister rejected

Three different applications lodged by lawyer Jason Azzopardi for magisterial inquiries into alleged money laundering and corruption by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri were rejected on Monday.

The requests, lodged towards the end of January, concerned the construction of a road in Nadur, a sports centre swimming pool and berthing spots at Mġarr Harbour. The applications had indicated Camilleri, Gozo Ministry Permanent Secretary John Borg, as well as architects Godwin Agius and Andrew Ellul as suspects.

All applications were rejected by Magistrate Brigitte Sultana, who remarked that the prerequisites at law for such an inquiry to be kickstarted had not been satisfied. Indeed, it was noted that although the aim of an inquiry is to preserve evidence, no evidence requiring preservation had been indicated. Moreover, it was held that the application made reference to a web of corruption, money laundering and bribery without indicating how this took place.

Reference was also made to the fact that not all offences mentioned in the requests carried a potential penalty of more than three years imprisonment.

Ultimately, it was noted that whilst various journalistic articles had been presented so as to buttress the claims, the articles did not amount to evidence but were merely the opinions of journalists.

The requests were hence thrown out.

Lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell represented Clint Camilleri. Lawyer Charles Mercieca represented John Borg. Lawyer Matthew Xuereb represented Andrew Ellul. Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi represented Godwin Agius.