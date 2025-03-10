Alleged drug kingpin Jordan Azzopardi charged with car arson

Alleged drug kingpin Jordan Azzopardi was today arraigned after allegedly setting fire to two cars in Marsaskala last week.

Azzopardi, 35, was charged with a plethora of different offences, including cocaine and cannabis possession, receiving or possessing a stolen gun, and breaching two separate sets of bail conditions.

In front of Magistrate Charmaine Galea, Azzopardi was further accused of breaching public peace and recidivism.

The prosecution informed the Court that an investigation commenced following an alleged arson attack during the early hours of 5 March in Triq il-Gardiel. It was noted that the fire had also incidentally spread to another car.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges, with the validity of the arrest not being contested.

The court heard how the police identified the car used by the alleged arsonists in the Marsaskala incident and this resembled a vehicle that had been identified in an arson in Zabbar last November.

The car was traced to Azzopardi’s former partner, who told police that although the car was still registered to her name it was being used by Azzopardi.

A freezing order on the accused’s assets was imposed by the court. A protection order was also issued against the owners of the vehicles that were burnt.

Azzopardi has a chequered criminal past. He shot to infamy in 2019, when he was arrested and charged with heading a nationwide drug operation.

At the time the police raided drug dens in Birkirkara, Balzan, Marsa, Gżira and Pieta as part of that operation, as well as Azzopardi’s rented rural villa in Wardija. According to the police, the man dubbed ‘the Maltese El Chapo’ had 40 people working for his drug production operation and was uninhibited about using violence against his own staff.

The prosecution in Monday's case was led by inspector Shaun Pawney with the assistance of AG lawyers Daniel Tabone and Joseph Camilleri Azarov. Azzopardi was represented by lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Charles Mercieca.