Man granted bail after pleading guilty to child porn possession

A man accused with possessing child porn of minors aged under nine has pled guilty to the charges filed against him.

The accused, a 27-year-old man, pled guilty to two separate charges related to the possession of images of child pornography. The images found showed children who were under nine years old.

A ban on the publication of the name of the accused was ordered by court.

The court acknowledged his admission and agreed to order a pre-sentencing report, following a request by the man's lawyers.

He was granted bail under supervision by the court against a €1,000 deposit and a personal guarantee of €3,000. A curfew was also imposed and the man must sign bail book twice a week.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors Carl Pace and Wayne Buhagiar.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit defended the accused.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Monica Vella.

