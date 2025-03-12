Father pleads not guilty to grievously injuring son 'in self defence'

A 58-year-old man from Naxxar was arrested after grievously injuring his son following an argument.

He was charged in court with grevious bodily harm and for disrupting public peace.

The accused, whose name was subject to a publication ban, appeared before Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.

Following the fight on 10 March, his son was certified as being grievously injured, so much so that he required a number of stitches in his face.

The father pled not guilty on the basis that he fought back out of self-defence.

A protection order was granted in favour of the victim.

The accused was granted bail with a €5,000 deposit and €5,000 personal guarantee.

He was represented by Kirsty Muscat, Jason Grima and Oscar Gauci Mester. The prosecution was led by Inspector Audrey Micallef and lawyer Clive Aquilina.