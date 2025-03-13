Father and son trappers handed conditional discharge after assaulting BirdLife members

Two trappers, a father and son, have been handed a conditional discharge after being found guilty of assaulting and slightly injuring two BirdLife Malta members near Magħtab.

The unprovoked incident happened three years ago, when a BirdLife Malta team walking along a public road near a boatyard in Magħtab were suddenly assaulted by the trappers.

The BirdLife Malta team had been in the area reporting illegal trapping at Għallis, to which the police had responded.

As the team headed back on foot towards their vehicle, two men, Joseph and Carmel Grech, exited the boatyard, hurling abuse and filming them. At this point, one team member began recording the incident out of concern for the team’s safety.

Reacting to the use of the phone, one trapper grabbed a team member, attempting to seize her phone and causing her slight injuries in the process. The son then turned on a second team member, pushing her against a rubble wall and attempting to punch her, also causing slight injuries.

The incident was reported to Naxxar Police Station, with evidence including medical certificates for both injured staff members, as well as photographic evidence from the scene.

Delivering her ruling on Wednesday, Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace found both men guilty of injuring the team. However, the court acquitted them of charges related to pushing, verbal abuse, and threats, as the Executive Police failed to provide evidence that the assailants were duly notified within the three-month period established by law. As a result, these charges were considered time-barred.

Reacting to the ruling, BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana said is well-versed with the laws and regulations, and we adhere to them, along with our internal protocols designed to safeguard the wellbeing of our team members in the field.

“The least we expect is full cooperation from the police when such incidents occur to ensure justice is served. The lack of evidence proving that the culprits were notified in time has allowed them to evade the full consequences of their unacceptable actions. A letter will be sent to the Commissioner of Police regarding this matter,” Sultana said.

Stephen Tonna Lowell and Ana Thomas represented BirdLife Malta during proceedings.