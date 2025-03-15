Two arrested over Naxxar residence burglary

Two men have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a Naxxar residence on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred earlier this morning on Triq il-Buzjett, with police receiving a report on suspicious activity at around 9:20am.

Responding to the call, officers arrived at the scene and arrested two suspects.

Preliminary investigations revealed the suspects had entered the house by breaking down the door.

The suspects, a 38-year-old man from Santa Venera and a 59-year-old man from Xagħra, were taken into custody for further questioning.

Police are still investigating, however a police spokesperson told MaltaToday that “it is still early to establish any connections”, with the recent string of robberies that have been happening in Malta and Naxxar.

Naxxar mayor Christopher Deguara told this newspaper the local council and the locality’s residents are worried about the string of burglaries.

He also said that the council is working closely with the police, holding regular meetings to stay informed and keep residents updated.

“We have implemented a neighbourhood watch system, which has proven effective in preventing and solving some cases,” he said. "This morning's incident, where residents helped police catch the suspects, is in some sense satisfying. It demonstrates a strong sense of community where people look out for each other.”

Deguara said the council is committed to working together with the police and the community to address these incidents.