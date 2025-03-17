AFM soldiers who guarded cannabis container during robbery refuse to testify

The four soldiers who were guarding the AFM Safi barracks during a robbery that went unnoticed refused to testify in the compilation of evidence against the heist's suspects.

Sean Attard, Carlos Pace, Yousef Essesi, and Cleaven Pace have all pled not guilty to charges brought against them. Liam Stewart and Christa Gaci also denied charges against them.

The compilation of evidence against them continued on Monday afternoon before Magistrate Elaine Rizzo.

The court heard that one of the soldiers was tasked with continuously monitoring CCTV footage. Last week, investigators testified that the alleged thieves were seen entering and exiting the barracks on CCTV footage. The robbery reportedly lasted over two hours, and the thieves raised no alarms.

Dorian Attard, the mother of accused Sean Attard, also chose not to testify.

Police Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca questioned the ex-partner of Yousef Essesi, who confirmed that the Toyota Belta Essesi had used at the time of the robbery was registered under her name. She explained that the accused had purchased the vehicle in December while they were still in a relationship and had registered it under her name. Their relationship ended that same month.

She said she repeatedly asked Essesi to transfer the car’s registration, but he never did. She only realised it was still under her name when she began receiving fines for the vehicle.

On Monday, defence lawyer Franco Debono requested bail for all six accused, with particular emphasis on Christa Gauci, arguing that she had a clean criminal record. However, the prosecution objected, citing the need for further witness testimony, the fact that a significant quantity of stolen drugs had yet to be recovered, and ongoing investigations.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Matthew Xuereb appeared for Sean Attard.

Carlos Pace and Cleaven Pace are being defended by lawyers Franco Debono, Adreana Zammit, and Marion Camilleri. Yousef Essesi is being represented by lawyer Amadeus Cachia.

Christa Gauci is being represented by lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, and Andreana Zammit. Liam Stewart is being represented by lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit.