Three to stand trial over involuntary homicide of construction worker

A court has ruled there is enough prime facie evidence for three individuals to stand trial over the involuntary homicide of a construction worker in 2024.

On Tuesday afternoon, the court, presided over by Magistrate Ann-Marie Thake issued the prima facie decree, declaring there is enough evidence against Kurt Galea, 33, Anthony James Fisher, 42 and Oratorian Capital Ltd director Luca Miceli Demajo, 33.

The court also ruled Samuel Borg, who is also a director at Oratorian Capital Ltd, will not stand trial.

Bari Balla, 51, a father of six, was working at a Sliema construction site in April 2024 when the roof of the property caved in, burying him beneath the rubble and causing his death.

On 20 February, four men were charged with the involuntary homicide and safety violations following Balla’s death after a building collapsed on him in Sliema last year.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) confirmed that no application had been filed for the works, rendering them illegal. The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) also stated that it had not been notified about the construction activity.

The compilation of evidence will continue on 24 April.

Lawyers Stefano Filetti is representing Kurt Galea and Anthony James Fisher while Charles Mercieca is representing Samuel Borg.

Lawyers Michael Grech, Joe Giglio, and Michaela Giglio are representing Luca Miceli Demajo.

Attorney General prosecutors Ettienne Savona and Manuel Grech are leading the case, with lawyer Francesca Zarb appearing as parte civile.