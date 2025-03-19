Police investigating school van driver working with revoked driving licence

Police are investigating van driver and his employer after he was found driving school children despite having his licence revoked and despite not having insurance.

The children’s parents were contacted and requested to pick up their children, as the driver was not allowed to drive. The driver and his employer are being investigated, and will be charged with their alleged crimes.

In a statement, police said this was part of a European-wide initiative called the “RoadPol Seat Belt PanEuropean Operation.”

Police have stopped 64 school vans across the country to tell students to wear seatbelts at all times.

During the operation, police also spoke to van drivers, telling them that they are obliged to see that students wear their seatbelts.

The inspections saw 350 vehicles stopped by officers, while 104 drivers and passengers were fined for not wearing a seatbelt among other failings.

“Studies show that wearing a seatbelt leads to reduced road fatalities,” police emphasised.