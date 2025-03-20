Woman asks court to discontinue proceedings against partner who allegedly raped her twice

A woman asked court to discontinue proceedings against her partner, who was on Thursday charged with raping, threatening, and assaulting her.

The man, a 34-year-old unemployed Libyan national, was charged with a plethora of crimes, including breaching five separate sets of bail conditions, assaulting a police officer and recidivism.

The alleged victim, however, took to the witness stand, signalling her wish that proceedings be discontinued. She stated, amongst other things, that she and her partner ‘share charges together’.

The couple in fact face drug trafficking charges in a separate case.

Whether the wish of the alleged victim will be acceded to shall form the subject of a decree to be handed down at a later date. The accused will continue to face proceedings pertaining to those charges unrelated to the assault of his partner.

No request for bail was made, with the accused thus being remanded in custody.

The court issued a protection order as well as a ban on the publication of the names of the accused and alleged victim.

Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted with the assistance of AG lawyer Cynthia Tomasuolo.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Adriana Zammit appeared for the accused.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared for the victim.