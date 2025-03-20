Man remanded in custody after allegedly importing 15 kilos of cannabis grass

A man was remanded in custody after being charged with importing 15kg of cannabis grass into Malta from Dubai.

Hou Lo Kah, a 32-year-old Malaysian national, pleaded not guilty to the possession and importation of drugs as well as conspiring to distribute.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Leonard Caruana, was informed that during the afternoon of 18 March, police were notified that Customs officials at Malta International Airport had stopped a man when inspecting an incoming flight from Dubai.

X-ray scans of a locked piece of luggage carried by the accused revealed the presence of organic material. Once opened, 28 packets containing 15 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis grass were found.