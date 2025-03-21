Updated | Nurse who allegedly stabbed colleague arrested

Police have arrested a nurse who allegedly stabbed his colleague during a night shift at Mater Dei Hospital.

In a statement, the police said that the altrecation occurred at around 7:15pm.

Police explained that when they arrived at Mater Dei Hospital, they found a 41-year-old female nurse with wounds in her arm. She was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Sources told MaltaToday that the incident was sparked by unwanted advances by the male nurse, which then resulted in a scuffle. Mater Dei CEO Keith Attard did not confrim the reports, and stated that the hospital is conducting its own investigation.

According to the police, the aggressor left the hospital and was arrested. He is 36 years old.

Both the victim and alleged aggressor are Indian nationals.

In a statement, Mater Dei Hospital (MDH) that the woman was given immediate medical assistance and is being monitored. MDH stated that it is cooperating with the police investigation.

"We do not tolerate any acts of violence, harassment, abuse or unbecoming behaviour in the hospital. This behaviour is completely unacceptable and does not reflect the values that the hospital stands for," MDH stated.

The hospital said it is committed to maintaining a secure and respectful environment for staff and patients.