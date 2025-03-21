Court agency CEO says Jeremy Harbinson had no work contract when engaged over Vitals inquiry

Eunice Grech Fiorini, the law courts agency CEO, testified on Friday that court expert Jeremy Harbinson had no work contract when appointed to Vitals hospitals’ magisterial inquiry.

She made the declaration following questions by lawyers Franco Debono, Mark Vassallo and Luke Dalli, who are representing the accused in the case.

Harbinson, one of the experts engaged to analyse the concession, has repeatedly refused to testify in proceedings.

Harbinson oversaw a team of 30 experts who produced a voluminous report based on the analysis of company documents, bank transactions and electronic exchanges. The 1,200-page report was the sole basis on which the inquiring magistrate reached her conclusions.

The Vitals inquiry recommended criminal action be taken against former prime minister Joseph Muscat, former minister Konrad Mizzi and former Office of the Prime Minister chief of staff Keith Schembri on charges of corruption and money laundering. The inquiry also recommended criminal action on lesser charges against former ministers Edward Scicluna and Chris Fearne, and three ex-permanent secretaries. Several company bosses, Maltese and foreign, and their accountants and lawyers, were also charged with various crimes, including money laundering. All have pleaded not guilty.

In the previous sitting held on 27 February, defence lawyers assisting individuals facing charges related to the Vitals hospital deal requested the court not to consider the report prepared by court-appointed expert Jeremy Harbinson in its decision on the freezing order challenge.

This was because expert Harbinson sent an affidavit to the Courts earlier indicating his refusal to testify in proceedings out of fear for his safety.

The case has been adjourned to 8 April, when three experts are expected to testify remotely. The judge presiding over the case said the court did not have the experts’ fixed address.

Two have been informed, and documents have been sent to them via email.

Muscat is being represented by lawyers Vincent Galea, Luke Dalli, Ishmael Psaila, Charlon Gouder, and Etienne Borg Ferranti.

Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri are being represented by lawyers Edward Gatt, Mark Vassallo, and Shaun Zammit.

Lawyers Gianella De Marco and Charles Mercieca are representing David J Meli.

Lawyer Stefano Filletti and Franco Debono are representing Alfred Camilleri.