Man seriously injured after falling height of three storeys Pietà

A 41-year-old Russian male was seriously injured after falling a height of three storeys while carrying out works at a Pietà residence.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Hookham Frere at around midnight.

Preliminary investigations showed the man was on a roof top at the residence carrying out works before falling.

Civil Protection Department officials and a medical team were called to the site of the accident, before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Duty magistrate Anthony Agius Bonnici has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.