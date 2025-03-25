Man denied bail after allegedly threatening to break wife's bones

A court has heard how a man accused of threatening and harassing his wife allegedly told her that he would break her bones.

The 43-year-old man from Ħaż-Żebbuġ has denied repeatedly threatening and harassing his wife.

The court heard how on 23 March a report from the Domestic Violence Unit was filed by the victim showing how the accused sent her violent, threatening messages. The messages received by the victim allegedly show the accused telling her that would he destroy her and that he would end up in prison because of it.

The accused has three children with the victim. He also allegedly told her that if her current partner touched his children, he would break both of their bones.

Upon the defence’s request for bail, the prosecution objected since the victim is yet to testify. The defence argued that the victim could have easily testified during the arraignment.

After the bail request, the father of the victim testified in court. He said that if his son-in-law is granted bail he would happily invite the accused to live with him at his residence in Qrendi.

The victim’s father explained that he offered the accused to live with him in hopes of keeping the peace between them and in hope of the pair reconciling their differences.

He told the court currently, he has a very good relationship with his daughter but also with his son-in-law. When questioned by Magistrate Busuttil if he is aware of the charges brought against his daughter’s husband, he replied that he is fully informed.

Following a request made by the prosecution, a protection order was also granted in favour of the victim and banned the accused from making any kind of contact with his wife. The court informed the accused of the consequences were he to break the conditions of the protection order. The court also ordered a ban on the publication of names.

The accused was denied bail by the court, in light of the serious accusations brought against him and on the basis of the fact that the victim still needs to testify.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Christian Cauchi.