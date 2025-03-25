Man pleads guilty to verbally harassing woman who was hiking in Żurrieq

Emmanuel Degabriele, a 35-year-old man from Siġġiewi, plead guilty on Tuesday after he was accused of offending a woman’s public decency while she was walking in the street.

He was also accused of recidivism and for breaching previous bail conditions.

The court heard how on 11 March, a woman informed the police station that while she was walking on a trail in Ħal Safi leading to Żurrieq, a man allegedly pulled down his trousers and asked her if his private part “is big enough”.

Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca told the court that the recording extracted from the CCTV footage of the area did in fact sound the accused say the indecent words however on the footage, the accused was not clearly not seen pulling down his pants or revealing his private parts. The Inspector prosecuting also admitted to this fact.

When questioned by the police that on the CCTV the accused was not seen pulling down his trousers and her statement did not match the video, she changed her version said that “he might not have done so”.

Therefore, the accused pled guilty on the basis of saying indecent words to the woman.

Therefore, bail was granted to the accused against a €200 deposit.

The decision on his sentence was adjourned to 27 March since the prosecution still needs to present three additional documents regarding the accused’s bail conditions on separate cases.

A protection order in favour of the victim was granted and the accused was warned that he was not allowed to approach or contact the victim.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Giannella Busuttil.

Inspector Wayne Bonello prosecuted. Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca represented the accused.