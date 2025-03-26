Gozo fisher claims unfair allocation of berthing spots at Mġarr harbour in judicial protest

A full-time fisherman has filed a judicial protest claiming he was denied a berthing spot at Gozo’s Mġarr harbour, despite assurances by Transport Malta’s Maritime Unit.

A full-time Gozitan fisherman, Dennis Calleja, has filed a judicial protest against the Minister for Gozo and Planning Clint Camilleri, the Minister for Transport Chris Bonnet, and the State Advocate Chris Soler, alleging unfair allocation of berths at the Mġarr harbour.

He is demanding the authorities immediately rectify the situation by granting him a permanent berth at the Mġarr harbour and if not, he will hold them responsible for the damages he has already suffered.

Calleja’s lawyers said in the judicial protest he has been a licensed full-time fisherman since 2008 and he regularly kept his vessel berthed at the Mġarr harbour while making use of the available facilities for fishermen.

However, after an expansion project in the harbour, Calleja claims he found himself without a spot for his fishing vessel. The €6 million infrastructural project to enhance and expand the Mġarr Port aimed to allocate 90 new berths which were specifically intended to accommodate fishermen.

As the project neared completion in 2021, Calleja sought to secure a permanent berthing spot for his vessel, and was assured by the Maritime Office in Mġarr that his vessel was already listed for a berth based on his long-standing use of the port and his status as a full-time fisherman.

However, upon the expansion project being completed, Calleja was informed that he would not be allocated a spot and was instead placed on a waiting list.

Calleja claimed he was forced to berth his fishing boat at Għadira Bay in Mellieħa, a location deemed unprotected and unsuitable for a full-time fisherman’s vessel. Following this, Calleja has faced severe financial and operational challenges, such as increased risk of damage to the vessels due to harsh weather conditions, and additional fuel costs due to location’s inconvenience as well as several other employment costs.

He also had to move his vessel onto land due to bad weather on multiple occasions, which has greatly impacted his fishing business.

Calleja claimed he had later discovered that many berths were assigned to private or commercial vessels, including boats owned by people who were not fishers.

He claimed that once, during a family funeral in Malta, he was forced to return to Gozo to move his vessel, and was threatened with fines by the Maritime Unit if he failed to do so.

When he voiced his frustration with the Maritime Unit, he was informed by an official that the berths were granted to Gozo residents, even to non-fishermen. He was also told that private boat owners pay much higher fees than fishermen and that there isn’t space for everyone.

In the judicial protest, he said such activities were allowed to be carried out despite statements by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri that the port is meant to serve fishermen who earn a living from fishing.

He said in December 2024 he could not bear the “unnecessary stress” anymore, and brought the vessel ashore for the rest of winter.

Lawyers Ann Fenech and Martina Farrugia are representing Calleja.