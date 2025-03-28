Man charged with fraud, misappropriation granted bail to continue drug rehabilitation

A man was granted bail after being charged with defrauding various individuals, as well as misappropriation.

Matthew Cachia, a 40-year-old restorer, appeared before the court after allegedly defrauding numerous individuals, with damages amounting to more than €20,000.

MaltaToday is informed that Cachia would accept various deposits pertaining to restoration works from clients, only for him to fail to complete said works. Indeed, the prosecution informed the court that various reports identifying Cachia as committing fraud had been received during 2022 and 2023.

Although a number of arrest warrants were issued, Cachia changed residences a number of times. It was only upon the commencement of a drug rehabilitation programme that he could be traced.

Cachia pleaded not guilty, with the validity of the arrest not being contested.

The defence requested bail, with lawyer Ilona Schembri noting that the request was being made so that the accused could continue his drug rehabilitation programme.

The bail request was upheld, and a freezing order was also issued.

The prosecution was led by inspectors Clive Abela and Gabriel Kitcher.

Legal aid lawyer Ilona Schembri appeared for the accused.