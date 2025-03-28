Man granted bail after insulting wife, breaching bail and protection order

A man was granted bail after insulting his wife, breaching bail conditions as well as a protection order issued in a separate case.

The prosecution informed the court that a couple of days ago, the alleged victim had filed a police report against her husband. She claimed that she had met him at a police station so as to pick up her child. However, upon doing so, the man approached her car, shouting at her and calling her a “clown”.

The validity of the arrest was initially contested, with defence lawyer Michaela Giglio arguing that the duty magistrate had not been informed of the arrest.

The matter was however clarified by police inspector Omar Zammit, who informed the court that the magistrate had indeed been notified, with the accused also being read his rights.

Giglio, at this juncture, informed the court that she was withdrawing her objection to the validity of the arrest.

The accused pleaded not guilty, with the defence requesting bail.

The prosecution objected to the request, noting that the breach of bail conditions and the protection order had elevated the gravity of the case. Lawyer Lennox Vella, appearing parte civile, stated that the alleged victim was “terrified” of the accused.

Lawyer Michaela Giglio noted that the principal accusation pertained to a contravention, and that the accused was to be presumed innocent until guilty.

The bail request was granted, with the court noting that more stringent conditions would be imposed. Amongst these, the accused must now sign the bail book five times a week, rather than four times a week.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Omar Zammit.

Lawyer Michaela Giglio appeared for the accused.

Lawyers Lennox Vella and Maria Lautier Mifsud appeared parte civile.