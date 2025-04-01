Man handed four-year prison sentence over 2017 road fatality

Godfrey Gambin, 48, has been handed a four-year prison sentence, and fined €11,600 after being found guilty of involuntarily killing Mary Jane Turned, a mother of three, in a 2017 traffic accident.

The accident, which happened in Triq Sir Temi Zammit, the road leading from Mosta to Mġarr, goes back to 20 August 2017.

Gambin was also found guilty of causing grievous injuries to Billy Joel Zammit.

Police inspector Denise Camilleri, who was the first to arrive on the scene, told the court that she recieved a call that a traffic incident had occurred on Triq Temi Zammit, Mġarr.

She told the court that the car driven by the accused was upside down and that she saw Gambin covered in blood. Turner, who was in the passenger seat of the upside down car, was certified dead on site.

Camilleri also saw a Mazda Demio car lodged on the pavement on the opposite side of the road. The vehicle belonged to Billy Joel Zammit who was also greviously injured in the collision.

Inspector Camilleri said Zammit claimed that he was driving on the road leading to Mġarr and suddenly he saw a car driving in the opposite direction towards him in the same lane.

Zammit told her that it was too late to dodge the vehicle speeding towards him, resulting in the head on collision.

Upon testifying in the magesterial inquiry, Zammit also told the court that the accused’s vehicle collided head on with his, and that upon impact, the windscreen of his car shattered and his vehicle circled twice before ending up on the pavement of the other side of the road.

On Tuesday morning, Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo handed the accused a four-year prison term, a €11,600 fine and suspended his licence for three months.

Inspector Godwin Scerri prosecuted.