Couple awarded €17,000 in damages after woman was hit by a forklift

A couple was awarded over €17,000 in damages after the court found a company and its driver liable for injuries the woman sustained after being struck by a forklift in July 2017.

This occurred despite the woman being 10% at fault, a court ruled.

55-year-old Sylvia Borg and her husband Francis Borg sued Alfsons Enterprises Ltd and a driver of the company, John Farrugia over the incident.

The defendants argued that the incident was caused by the woman.

The court heard that the victim was in the car with her husband, and he had dropped her off in front of Alfsons Enterprises on Triq Manuel Magri in Ħamrun.

The victim told the court that after buying three items, she left the shop and headed back to her car and made sure that she checked both ways before crossing.

While walking she noticed a forklift, which she assumed was stationary and therefore crossed. The forklift, which was loaded with 120 boxes of Gatorade, was not stationery, and she was hit by it.

The victim, the court heard, ended up lying down in the middle of the road, screaming after the incident.

The woman subsequently underwent four surgeries and was later diagnosed with a 23% permanent disability, with most of them being psychological after developing post-traumatic stress disorder.

The driver is also a director of the company and had been driving forklifts for 40 years. He claimed he did not see her crossing the road because she emerged suddenly from between two parked cars.

He also insisted he had been driving slowly and would keep a look out from the sides since he could not see the road in front of him due to the load the forklift was carrying.

Francis Borg mentioned that Farrugia once asked him to visit his wife in the hospital, but he declined since she was not in a position to receive visitors. He also told the court that the company later attempted to settle out of court to avoid litigation.

After hearing all submissions, the court held the woman was 10% at fault for presuming the forklift was not moving. However, the court also heavily criticised Farrugia for not being more careful and for not being on proper lookout.

Madam Justice Joanne Vella Cuschieri awarded the couple €17,334.58 in damages and ordered the defendants to cover 90% of the court expenses, with the remaining 10% to be covered by the plaintiffs.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Clive Gerada appeared for the couple.

Edward Gatt represented the company and the driver.