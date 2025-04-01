Man granted bail after being charged with slightly injuring, threatening his wife

A 48-year-old man from Naxxar pled not guilty to causing slight injuries to his wife and for threatening her with violence.

Inspector Cachia told a court on Tuesday a verbal argument escalated to a physical one.

The prosecution did not object to the bail request but requested a protection order.

The defence did not contest validity of arrest, and requested bail for the accused on the fact that the accused has agreed to leave the residence where his wife resides.

Defence lawyer Ilona Schembri told the court that the victim approached the accused herself instead of calming down the situation.

The accused’s brother testified in court and offered the accused to reside with him. He told the court that he lives in a residence owned by his superior.

“How can you offer him to live with you when this is not even your place?” Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit told the accused’s brother.

The magistrate then asked the accused’s lawyers if there is the possibility of him residing with someone else, suggested his parent’s residence.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit granted the bail request to the accused against a deposit of €5,000 and a personal guarantee of €8,000. The court also imposed a number of bail conditions, emphasising he cannot approach, or contact his wife in any manner.

A protection order was also granted in favour of the victim and a ban on the publication of names was also issued.

Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted. Defence lawyer Ilona Schembri represented the accused.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.