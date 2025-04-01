Nurse stabbed by colleague tells court she could not understand reason behind attack

A nurse who was stabbed by her colleague told a court she could not understand the reason behind the attack.

On Tuesday morning, the compilation of evidence against the 36-year-old Indian man, a nurse at Mater Dei Hospital who is accused of stabbing his colleague, a 41-year-old woman, who is also nurse, began before the court.

The court ruled that there is enough prima facie evidence for the Indian man who stabbed his female colleague in the arm to stand accused and face trial.

The victim was summoned to testify in court on Tuesday.

She said the accused and her were still friends, and wished to forgive him and drop the case against him.

The nurse explained that she could not think of one reason why the accused attacked her in such a manner.

When the prosecution asked her to describe the wounds she suffered, the woman explained that the stab wounds on her arm required some stitches and that she will require further physiotherapy as the tendon was also damaged.

Inspector Michael Vella testified about the attack and said that investigations revealed that the accused and the victim worked in the same ward at Mater Dei Hospital, and they were close friends who frequently went out together.

The woman allegedly told the police inspectors that on the day of the attack, she went to grab her jacket from the staff changing rooms and upon turning around, the accused was behind her and he subsequently stabbed her there and then.

Upon being questioned by the police as to why the man had attacked her, she replied “I don’t know”, and told the court that no arguments have ever arisen between them.

The court denied bail which was requested by the defence.

The defence also requested the court to appoint medical expert Mario Scerri to examine the victim and determine the nature and permanence of her injuries. The request was granted by Magistrate Astrid May Grima.

The accused was assisted by lawyer Amadeus Cachia.

Attorney General lawyer Guiliana Magro Conti and Inspector Micheal Vella prosecuted.