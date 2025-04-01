Yorgen Fenech claimed Keith Schembri promised him a presidential pardon, court hears

Yorgen Fenech claimed with police that Keith Schembri had promised him a presidential pardon after his request, Assistant Police Commissioner Keith Arnaud told a court on Tuesday.

The compilation of evidence against former chief of staff Keith Schembri, who stands accused of leaking information from the investigation regarding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, continued before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.

In the previous sitting, the court heard that Keith Schembri informed Yorgen Fenech that Vince Muscat “Il-Koħħu” was talking to the police in a bid to secure a presidential pardon in connection to the Caruana Galizia murder.

On Tuesday afternoon, Assistant Police Commissioner Keith Arnaud testified that Keith Schembri was mentioned for the first time when murder middleman Melvin Theuma was arrested, and during subsequent investigations.

He recounted how on the day of Theuma’s arrest, a box of recordings was seized and in it, a photo of Theuma and Schembri was discovered.

When Yorgen Fenech was informed that Theuma was granted a presidential pardon, he insisted to the police officers that Schembri had also promised him a pardon, Arnaud said.

The assistant commissioner also confirmed that Keith Schembri’s name was never mentioned during the investigations relating to the leaking of information related to the arrest of the Degiorgio brothers in connection with the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Lawyers Mark Vassallo and Edward Gatt represented Schembri. The prosecution was led by Superintendent Hubert Cini and Inspector Shaun Friggieri.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia appeared parte civile.

Clarification: A previous headline suggested Assistant Commissioner Arnaud testified that Keith Schembri promised Yorgen Fenech a pardon. In fact, Arnaud stated only that Fenech made this claim to the police, with no direct evidence presented in court