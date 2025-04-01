Elderly woman hospitalised after getting hit by car in Naxxar

An 87-year-old woman was hospitalised after getting hit by a car in Naxxar on Tuesday morning.

The police said the accident happened at around 9am in Triq San Pawl.

Preliminary investigations showed the elderly woman was hospitalised after she was hit by a Smart car driven by a 30-year-old man from Fgura.

She was administered first aid at the site of the accident, before she was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.