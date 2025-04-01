Security officer admits to threatening police, claiming he'd shoot at planes

A security officer has pleaded guilty to sending threatening messages to the police, in which he said that he will shoot at planes and people.

Daniel Portelli, 42, from Birżebbuġa was accused of threatening police officers, spreading false news and for device misuse.

An investigation was opened after the police received messages via their Facebook page from a fake profile. In these messages, the accused claimed that officers from the counter-terrorism unit had taken his belongings and warned that if they were not returned, he would go to the airport and shoot at aircrafts.

Inspector Roxanne Tabone said the Facebook profile had received similar threats in January, when the accused had threatened to launch drone attacks. No drones were found in his residence but upon an examination of his mobile phone, it was discovered that he had created six different fake profiles.

After his arrest, it was later revealed that the items reportedly taken during the police search in January were found placed in his apartment.

Portelli’s lawyer Rachel Tua told the court he was a victim of a scam and was trying to alert the police of the fact. In one of the messages, he said: “If they do not care about me i do not care about them”.

Despite claiming he was victim to the scam, he never filed a report and resorted to threatening the police.

The lawyer told the court that her client had no intention of harming anyone and requested the court to consider handing him a suspended sentence

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit also raised concerns regarding the screening of security officers.

The court granted Portelli bail against a €5,000 personal guarantee. The magistrate said that she will deliberate on her verdict and issue a decision later on.

Inspectors Roxanne Tabone and Mohammed Shurrab prosecuted.

Defence lawyer Rachel Tua represented the accused.