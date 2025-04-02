Jury trial kicks off against man charged with raping his wife

The trial against a 44-year-old man from Tarxien charged with raping his wife has kicked off on Wednesday.

He is accused of raping his wife and engaging in non-consensual acts with her and is also charged with possession of cocaine.

The case goes back to May of 2019 when the police were notified that a woman went to Mater Dei Hospital and in severe distress she informed them that in the earlier hours of the night, her husband had raped her.

The incident allegedly occurred after the accused returned home from a band club at 4:00am, woke his wife up, forced her to engage in non-consensual acts with him, and eventually raped her.

Despite the woman’s repeated refusals and her pleas for him to leave her alone, the accused insisted he was “in the mood” and forced himself on his wife. She cried throughout the ordeal and he allegedly told her, “The more you cry, the angrier I get.”

At this stage, the woman had already begun separation proceedings. In January of the same year, when the accused was notified of his wife’s wish to separate from him he angrily returned home, allegedly tore up her pyjamas, and raped her.

The victim did not report this incident because the accused threatened that if she went to the police, he would do far worse things to her.

Following this, the victim decided to halt the proceedings to give him one last chance after he promised that he would not frequent band clubs anymore. On a particular weekend, the victim went to look for the accused after he did not return home after a night out. Ultimately, the victim decided to resume the separation proceedings and cut all ties with him.

Whilst the separation was ongoing, the accused and the victim were still living in the same household and sleeping in the same bed.

AG lawyers Jennifer Polidano and Darlene Grima are leading the prosecution. Legal aid lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace and Guilia Micallef Stafrace is appearing for the accused.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera is presiding over the case.