Man pleads not guilty to harassing his mother for money to buy drugs

A 35-year-old man from San Ġwann pleaded not guilty to harassing his mother to give him money to buy drugs.

On Wednesday, Police Inspector Sherona Buhagiar told Magistrate Rachel Montebello that on 31 March the mother of the accused reported him, and informed her that he is a severe drug addict who spends all her money on his habit.

The court heard that the accused does not reside with his mother but he lives in a place owned by her.

The mother told Inspector Sherona Buhagiar that her son constantly asked her for money, but spent it all in a span of three days.

The victim explained that she has endured this situation for over six years, and had given the accused a total of €33,000 over the mentioned period of time.

The accused is currently unemployed.

Defence lawyer Ilona Schembri did not request bail since there is not even a fixed residence where the accused could reside, since the mother told the court that she would not accept him back.

The sobbing, concerned mother who was present during the sitting spoke out in the courtroom. She told the court that the accused was planning to sell a substantial number of paintings which belonged to her late husband, after she allegedly found a bag packed with the said items.

She also told the court this is one of the many reasons why she could not accept her son back.

The anxious mother emphasised that she could not “keep living like this” and that she had been attempting to fix the situation for six years, but it had been to no avail. She further explained that her son had always promised to address his habit, but always did the exact opposite.

A protection order was issued by the court in favour of the mother, and Magistrate Rachel Montebello warned the accused that he is prohibited from contacting or approaching his mother at all costs.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted. Legal aid lawyer Ilona Schembri appeared for the accused.