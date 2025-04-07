Motorcyclist hospitalised in Sunday evening accident

A 41-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Sunday evening.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Buqana, ir-Rabat at around 8:45pm.

Preliminary investigations showed a Kia Avella car driven by a 25-year-old man from Santa Lucija was involved in a collision with a Kymco Agility motorcycle driven by the 41-year-old victim who resides in Birkirkara.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and the victim was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.