Motorcyclist hospitalised in Sunday evening accident

Man sustains grievous injuries in Rabat traffic collision

karl_azzopardi
7 April 2025, 8:30am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A 41-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Sunday evening.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Buqana, ir-Rabat at around 8:45pm.

Preliminary investigations showed a Kia Avella car driven by a 25-year-old man from Santa Lucija was involved in a collision with a Kymco Agility motorcycle driven by the 41-year-old victim who resides in Birkirkara.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and the victim was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
