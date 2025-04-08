[WATCH] Man charged with assaulting police officer during Mqabba FC promotion celebrations

A 47-year-old man pleaded not guilty to assaulting and slightly injuring a police sergeant and constable during football promotion celebrations on Saturday.

On Monday, Jerry Ghigo who resides in Mqabba, was arraigned before Magistrate Charmaine Grima, and was charged with insulting and threatening police officers, disobeying police orders, damaging a police motorcycle, the police man’s uniform and being drunk in public.

Inspector Andrew Agius Bonello, who is prosecuting, told the court that police sergeant Luke Grima was driving towards Ta’ Kandja when he came across a party on a truck. The celebrations were being held after Mqabba FC secured promotion to National Amateur League 1.

The officer stopped the truck, and soon after an argument arose between those celebrating, and the officer. The court heard the officer also sought backup.

The inspector testified that the situation was calmed down, before the argument was re-ignited. He said the police sergeant saw the accused, Jerry Ghigo, knocking the officer’s vehicle to the ground.

Representing the accused, lawyer Franco Debono told the court that his team had video footage showing the police officer “dragging” the man along the ground while still wearing his crash helmet.

The police officer followed the accused into the crowd to arrest him and read him his rights, but Ghigo resisted him, the court heard. It also emerged in court that when the accused allegedly knocked the vehicle to the ground, a body cam on the police officer was focused on another area.

Debono said his client immediately denied pushing the motorcycle, a claim confirmed by the prosecuting inspector, who added that the man maintained his innocence.

The defence lawyer said the sergeant grabbed the man and dragged him to the ground, with both eventually falling.

Agius Bonello said the sergeant “put him down”, but noted that he was not present at the scene when the incident occurred.

Bail was requested by the defence.

The prosecution objected to the accused being granted bail, saying investigations were still ongoing, and not everyone involved in the incident had been identified.

Debono rejected the arguments, saying his client had been celebrating Mqabba’s promotion when the police stopped them.

“Someone decided it was our client who knocked over the motorcycle, and he protested his innocence,” Debono emphasised.

The court granted the man bail, set at a €5,000 deposit and a €10,000 personal guarantee.

He was ordered to sign the bail book once a week.

The accused has been barred from visiting Mqabba FC premises and cannot watch the club train or play.

Police inspector Andrew Agius Bonello prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit assisted the accused.