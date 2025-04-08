Man accused of trafficking 146kg of cocaine out of freeport granted bail

Kurt Scicluna, 31, from Żejtun was granted bail after being arrested back in November in connection with a 146kg cocaine drug seizure from the Malta Freeport.

The cocaine discovered had an estimated street value of €20 million.

The man was charged with conspiracy to traffic drugs, trafficking of cocaine, criminal association, money laundering and recidivism to which he plead not guilty. During the police investigation, substantive amounts of cash, jewellery and cars were also seized.

Another two, Roderick Camilleri and Darren Dimech were also arrested in connection to the case.

On 12 November, Camilleri and Dimech were stopped while driving a truck out of the Freeport after security officers were instructed to check all vehicles exiting the premises. During the search, the police found 105 kg of cocaine behind the passenger and driver’s seats and an additional 41kg in the container.

Scicluna had allegedly planned this drug smuggling operation where he asked Camilleri to retrieve sacks from a container at the Freeport.

Camilleri allegedly told Scicluna that he had “managed to extract three sacks” and was awaiting further instructions from Scicluna.

Camilleri was allegedly promised €150,000 for the job whilst Dimech told the police that he was promised money by Camilleri.

The Court had also heard how the drugs were placed in yellow bags marked in green and red in an attempt to evade customs checks at the border.

On Monday, the court granted bail to the accused despite objections from the Attorney General, citing contamination of evidence.

The court took into consideration the fact that the proceedings have reached an advanced stage and stated that according to both Maltese and European case law, the seriousness of the charges alone is not enough to deny the accused bail.

The prosecution claimed that investigations are still ongoing but the court informed the prosecution of their duty to act faster, since the case occurred in November.

Therefore, Scicluna was eventually granted bail against a €40,000 deposit and a €60,000 personal guarantee. He was ordered to sign the bail book every day and a curfew was also imposed. He was also ordered not to leave the country and to keep his phone on at all times.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors Lianne Bonello and Mark Mercieca together with Attorney General lawyers Maria Francesca Spiteri and Kevin Valletta.

Defence lawyers Jose Herrera and Matthew Xuereb appeared for the accused.