Man handed probation order over domestic dispute tied to alcohol problem

A 35-year-old man was handed a three-year probation order and ordered to undergo treatment for alcohol abuse on Monday, after causing his wife to fear he would become violent.

The unemployed man from Kenya pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.

Inspector Colin Sheldon explained that the woman filed a report about an incident that took place on 5 April. She told the police that the accused had been drinking throughout the day before going to her parents’ house.

The alleged victim was there with their two children. She decided to take the children home, which led to a violent argument.

The woman said the man had been struggling with alcohol issues since he lost his job in December 2023.

In addition, the man allegedly used violence against their younger daughter.

Legal aid lawyer Yanika Bugeja emphasized that this was the first time he had found himself in trouble with the law and argued that probation and a treatment order would be appropriate.

The prosecution agreed, saying the man was remorseful, while the inspector noted that the man held two Master’s degrees and had a “high level of education.”

In response to a question from the court, Bugeja said the man's sister was present in the courtroom and that he could live with her.

A three-year restraining order in favour of the victim was also issued.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea presided over the case.

