Police search lost unlocked phone to identify its owner and discover he trafficked drugs

A 28-year-old man has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to trafficking cocaine, cannabis, ketamine, and MDMA. Gomez was also charged with aggravated possession of the four drugs.

Colombian national Manuel Felipe Gomez was arrested after the police discovered photos and messages stored in his mobile phone which displayed a “cocktail” of drugs.

Inspector John Leigh Howard explained how on 6 April, police officers from the Sliema police station informed him of a mobile phone which was unlocked. The officers went through the device in order to identify its owner and in doing so, they came across several saved photos of drugs.

Amongst the photos, the police also found images of the accused’s residence permit and passport, from which the accused was identified and was later arrested at his Msida residence.

During a search of his residence, the police found 150 sachets containing a variety of drugs, including cocaine, cannabis, ketamine and MDMA.

The court accepted the prosecution’s request for a freezing order of his assets. The defence did not request bail.

The court was presided over by Astrid May Grima.

The prosecution was led by Inspector John Leigh Howard together Attorney General Lawyer Ylenia-Marie Abela.

The accused was represented by legal aid lawyer Axel Camilleri.