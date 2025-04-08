Two women handed suspended sentence after pleading guilty to money laundering charges

Two women were both sentenced to 18 months, suspended for four years, after they admitted to money laundering.

The accused, who are both Serbian nationals, are Bojana Duric, 57, and Biljana Tutic, 49. Duric was charged with laundering €9,848, while Tutic was accused of laundering €3,674.

The court heard how Duric opened a bank account with a local bank and made an initial deposit of €10. On 20 August of last year, she received two transfers of €250 from two individuals with accounts at separate Czech financial institutions. The next day, she received an additional €9,348 in two more transfers.

Duric then transferred €9,562 to a Spanish bank account linked to a cryptocurrency exchange registered in the Czech Republic and the remaining amount was transferred to an e-banking account. A suspicious transaction report was filed by the bank six days after the first money transfer.

Duric told the bank the funds came from the sale of property in the Czech Republic and from a repayment from a friend, to whom she had loaned some money. She also explained that she carried out the cryptocurrency transfer after a recommendation from a friend, who worked at the exchange.

On 22 July 2024, Tutic opened a bank account at the same bank as Duric. In her account, she received €250 and €750 over the course of a month. One transfer originated from a Czech bank and the other came from a German bank. On the same day, she transferred the funds to her own account at the same bank.

The next day, her account was supposed to receive an additional €2,674, but the transaction was blocked due to discrepancies in her account activity. Tutic also claimed that the money was a repayment for a loan from a friend.

The police therefore noticed striking similarities between the transactions of the two women such as the fact that they worked at the same company, their similar explanations, and the use of the same banks.

Both women claimed they were recruited by an individual named “Noah,” who guided them to make money by buying cryptocurrency. They stated that the descriptions of the transactions were fabricated and that they opened their bank accounts specifically for these activities.

The women also claimed that he used tele-messaging services and deleted all their communications once he was informed that they were being questioned by the authorities.

The court noted that the women were indeed led to believe that they could profit from purchasing cryptocurrency with money that was not theirs. However, the court emphasised that the women should have suspected that the transactions in question were extremely suspicious, particularly given that they didn’t know this “Noah” individual.

As a result, the court found the women guilty of the charges filed against them. Magistrate Leonard Caruana sentenced both women to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for four years, and ordered the confiscation of the money laundered.