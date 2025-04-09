Police conducted three searches on Yorgen Fenech's properties in 17 Black investigation

Three searches were carried out on Yorgen Fenech’s properties as part of the investigation linked to 17 Black, a court was told.

A magisterial inquiry was previously concluded and recommended that Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi Yorgen Fenech, Paul Apap Bologna and Mario Pullicino should be charged over plans to receive money from Dubai company 17 Black owned by Fenech.

The inquiry was requested by former PN leader Simon Busuttil and PN MEP David Casa after journalists revealed how €1.3 million had been transferred into 17 Black.

Last February, Magistrate Rachel Montebello ruled that there is enough prima face evidence for the accused to face money laundering charges.

During the sitting on Wednesday morning, Inspector Kevin Pulis testified that on 20 November 2019, three searches were carried out on Yorgen Fenech’s property.

During the first search carried out on Fenech’s boat named “Gio”, certain documents, a mobile phone, a black XS MAX iPhone, a laptop, and €7,000 in cash were elevated and sealed in evidence bags. These were then handed over to the court expert appointed for examination. He was accompanied by two other police officers and other people from the forensic crime unit.

Fenech's residence in Portomaso and an office located in the Portomaso Business Tower were also subject to searches. Pulis told the court that upon arriving at Fenech’s office, the company financial controller informed them that Fenech had resigned as a shareholder from Tumas Group. A substantial amount of documents and another mobile phone belonging to Fenech were elevated from the premises.

Inspectors Christopher Saliba and Kyle Zammit also took the stand and gave their testimony regarding the searches carried out on Fenech’s residence, boat, and offices.

Schembri and Mizzi are already facing separate charges over corruption in the Vitals hospitals deal. Fenech is also awaiting trial over his alleged involvement in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The case was adjourned to 14 May.

Lawyers Stephen Tonna Lowell, Edward Gatt, Mark Vassallo, Giannella De Marco, Gianluca Caruana Curran, Charles Mercieca. and Kathleen Calleja Grima are appearing for the accused.