Prosecution wants reintroduction of Melvin Theuma as witness in phantom job proceedings

The prosecution in proceedings over Melvin Theuma’s phantom government job have requested for the fourth time that he be reintroduced as witness.

The request is being made despite the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman refusing to testify under cross-examination, in which cited possible self-incrimination.

The prosecution’s motion argued that excluding Theuma’s testimony undermined the fairness of the trial, but the motion has been met with serious objections from the defence team.

Defence lawyer Stefano Filletti, representing Anthony Muscat, heavily objected to yet another request made by the prosecution, and insisted they “are voluntarily bringing about the nullity of their proceedings".

During the previous sitting against defendants Sandro Craus, former head of customer care at the Office of the Prime Minister, Anthony Mario Ellul, ex-private secretary at the Family Ministry, and Anthony Muscat, the former CEO of the state-owned Housing Maintenance and Embellishment Co Ltd, Theuma constantly said he would not answer questions being made to him.

All defendants are pleading not guilty to theft and misappropriation of public funds.

During separate criminal proceedings, Theuma had told the court that five months before Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder took place, he had been given a job by Schembri at the Housing Maintenance and Embellishment Co Ltd, from which he received a salary, despite never actually showing up to work.

On 13 November, Magistrate Monica Vella delivered a detailed decree stating that Melvin Theuma’s refusal to undergo cross-examination violated several legal principles. This left the court with no choice but to grant the defence’s request to exclude Theuma’s testimony and render it inadmissible.

The court ordered the removal of this testimony from the case records, including those from the magisterial inquiry, which had been submitted as evidence.

On Wednesday morning, the court delivered a decree on the third request made by the prosecution where they asked for the exclusion of Theuma’s testimony to be revoked “contrario imperio”. The court rejected this third request and warned the prosecution to stop such actions.

On 7 April, the Commissioner of Police filed yet another motion before the Court of Magistrates to challenge the decision regarding the exclusion of Melvin Theuma’s testimony.

In the fourth motion filed, the prosecution argued that the testimony should be rendered admissible as they were compelled to present the best available evidence against the accused.

The prosecution also argued that it was at the stage of cross-examination that Theuma decided not to testify, a decision over which the prosecution had no control, and therefore his testimony being excluded at such a stage would deny them the principle of "equality of arms," which ensured that both parties had an equal opportunity to present their case.

They argued that this right being denied undermined the fairness of the proceedings, therefore, the prosecution requested the court to revoke the decrees issued and to allow Theuma’s testimony to be subjected to cross-examination at the next hearing.

Filletti explained that this is the fourth time the police have made the same request, which he believed is an abuse of the court process and should be treated as contempt of court.

In his response to the prosecution’s request, Filletti further argued that according to criminal procedural law, cross-examinations of prosecution witnesses must take place before the accused presents their testimony or before the defence can present its evidence.

Filletti also pointed out that the case in question had reached the final submissions stage and hence, it was way too late in the process for the prosecution to be requesting this.

The prosecution also cited irrelevant legal articles, which referred to the presiding Magistrate’s powers during a compilation of evidence and not at such advanced stages of a criminal trial.

The court was therefore requested to reject the prosecution’s request and to take appropriate measures for this repeated and improper behaviour.

