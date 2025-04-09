Second man linked to trafficking 146kg of cocaine out of freeport granted bail

Roderick Camilleri, 44, from Birżebbugia has been granted bail after being arraigned over drug trafficking and importation following the discovery of 146 kgs of cocaine at the freeport.

Darren Dimech, 46, from Fgura is facing similar charges and both have pleaded not guilty.

Despite the prosecution’s objections based on concerns that Camilleri might tamper with evidence as the investigations are still ongoing, Magistrate Elaine Rizzo granted him bail. Rizzo noted that the serious nature of the crime alone was not enough to deny bail to the accused.

On Tuesday, Kurt Scicluna, 31, from Żejtun, was also granted bail in connection to the 146kg drug heist. Scicluna is believed to have masterminded the whole drug operation.

On 12 November, Camilleri and Dimech were caught driving a truck carrying drugs out of the freeport, with Scicluna promising Camilleri €150,000 for the job and Camilleri subsequently promising money to Dimech.

Camilleri was granted bail against a €35,000 deposit and a €35,000 personal guarantee.

Several other conditions were imposed including a curfew and signing the bail book every day.

The prosecution was led by Attorney General lawyers Kevin Valletta and Maria Francesca Spiteri together with police inspectors Mark A. Mercieca, John Leigh Howard, and Francesco Mizzi.

Defence lawyers Jason Azzopardi, Kris Busietta and Alessandro Farrugia are representing the accused.