Court denies bail for man accused of threatening to kill partner and her family

A man was denied bail after being accused of threatening to kill his partner and her family.

Court heard that 36-year-old Italian national Costantino Leo was arrested upon arriving in Malta at the airport after he had gone abroad.

The prosecution explained that a few days ago, the accused’s partner reported him to the Domestic Violence Unit, saying that he started harrassing her when he thought she was meeting other men.

In her report to the police, she said that Leo had gone abroad to attend a funeral, and so he started to call her time after time. On a separate occasion while he was abroad, the woman said another man knocked on her door and let himself inside.

She alleged that the man was on a video call with the accused and entered her home to see whether she was alone. The court also heard that after she mistakenly shared messages from Leo on social media, he warned her that she would “pay.”

The accused denied all charges against him.

The defence requested bail, however the prosecution objected, noting that the alleged victim and her three children are yet to testify.

Bail was denied, and court issued a protection order in favour of the woman and her children.

The accused was represented by lawyer Rachel Tua. Police inspector Antonello Magri prosecuted.