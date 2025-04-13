Sightseeing bus and car collide on the Coast Road, people hospitalised

A sightseeing bus and a car collided on the Coast Road at 3:15pm on Sunday.

Police have not yet released any details but a spokesperson told MaltaToday that some individuals have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Footage shared on Facebook shows the front of a sightseeing bus crashed into a wall, with another vehicle also appearing to be part of the collision.

Police and medical officers are present at the scene, providing assistance to those involved.

This is a developing story.