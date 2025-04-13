Two arrested after drugs found in vehicle during roadside inspection

Two individuals were arrested during routine traffic inspections in Triq is-Salib tal-Marsa, after police discovered drugs inside their vehicle.

The suspects, a 25-year-old man from Santa Venera and a 24-year-old woman from Bormla, were stopped by officers conducting roadside checks.

The vehicle, a Kia Picanto, was flagged down, and during questioning, the driver’s behaviour raised the officers' suspicions. He was asked to step out of the car.

A search of the man led to the discovery of a significant amount of cash.

Further inspections by the police revealed several sachets containing a substance suspected to be cannabis, as well as another sachet containing what is believed to be cocaine.

According to the police, the drugs were found in circumstances suggesting they were not intended for personal use.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici is conducting an inquiry.

Investigations are ongoing.