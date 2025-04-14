Man who allegedly caused high-speed car crash whilst freeing from police granted bail for sixth time

A 33-year-old man who allegedly caused a high-speed car crash whilst fleeing from the police after publicly assaulting his girlfriend has been granted bail for a sixth time.

Melvin Debono, informally known as ‘Il-Quws’, was arraigned last February and charged with 15 different offences in connection with an incident in which he allegedly caused a high-speed crash.

The collision, which took place in Tarxien and during the pursuit, involved a Rapid Intervention Unit vehicle and another car. The officers inside the police vehicle and the driver of the other car were all treated for their injuries.

Debono is pleading not guilty to the charges, which also include breaching bail conditions, causing slight injury to his partner, reckless driving and instilling fear of violence.

The court acceded to the request for bail after hearing probation officer Ritianne Sultana Grech, who remarked that Debono had exhibited strong determination to start afresh and that he was willing to submit to a treatment plan.

Debono, who was also charged in January with ignoring a court-imposed curfew, was ultimately granted bail under a set of conditions which include the daily signing of the bail book as well as a curfew between 6.30pm and 7.30am.

A supervision order was also imposed.

Inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca, John Leigh Howard, Jeffrey Scicluna Briffa and Kurt Farrugia prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Mario Camilleri and Adreana Zammit appeared for Debono.