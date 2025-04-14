Police ask public for information on man wanted by police
Daniel Desmond Borg is wanted by the police in connection with a pending court case
Police are asking the public for help in their search for a man who is wanted by a magistrate over a pending court case.
If anyone has any information on Daniel Desmond Borg can contact the Police General Headquarters on 21224001/119 or visit the nearest police station. When giving information, people are asked to quote the number 10/2025.
He is wanted by order of the magistrate in connection with a pending court case.