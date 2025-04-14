menu

Police ask public for information on man wanted by police

Daniel Desmond Borg is wanted by the police in connection with a pending court case

karl_azzopardi
14 April 2025, 4:04pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Daniel Desmond Borg is wanted by the police over a pending court case
Daniel Desmond Borg is wanted by the police over a pending court case

Police are asking the public for help in their search for a man who is wanted by a magistrate over a pending court case.

If anyone has any information on Daniel Desmond Borg can contact the Police General Headquarters on 21224001/119 or visit the nearest police station. When giving information, people are asked to quote the number 10/2025.

He is wanted by order of the magistrate in connection with a pending court case.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.