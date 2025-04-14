Man handed three-year prison-term after being found guilty of shooting cat, cropping dog’s ears

A 25-year-old man was handed a three-year prison-term after being found guilty of various charges including shooting and killing a cat, as well as cropping the ears of a dog.

Clyde Mallia, from Għaxaq, was convicted of a plethora of offences including animal cruelty, breaching bail conditions, and the illegal possession of a firearm.

The case goes back to June of last year, when a cat was found dead near a Marsa food outlet. CCTV footage revealed a white Toyota Vitz stopping briefly before the cat collapsed suddenly. The cat had been shot with an air gun, it was later confirmed.

The car had been acquired by Mallia, notwithstanding that it was traced by investigators to Christine Schembri. The latter’s daughter, who was in a relationship with the defendant at the time, had confirmed with police that she was in the car when the cat had been shot at.

She further confirmed that the weapon belonged to Mallia.

Investigations were conducted, with several photographs and videos retrieved from a mobile phone showing Mallia holding an airgun, and dead birds next to the weapon.

Tattoos in the footage were linked to those on the defendant’s arms, with a container of pellets matching those used in the shooting also being found in his residence.

Additional investigations further denoted that Mallia, who has nine prior convictions, had also adopted a puppy and cropped its ears. Saving justifiable and medical reasons, such a practice is prohibited by law.

In addition to being found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, Mallia was also found guilty of driving the Toyota Vitz without a valid license or insurance, recidivism, as well as breaching three separate sets of bail conditions.

The court, in handing judgment, referred to Mallia’s criminal record as well as his refusal to seek psychological support during extensive custody.

A three-year restraining order in favour of Christine Schembri and her daughter was also issued, with Mallia also being disqualified from obtaining a driving license for 12 months.

Inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa prosecuted.