Worker injured after scaffolding collapses at Msida Creek project

A construction worker was injured after a scaffolding collapse on the Msida Creek project.

A police spokesperson said that the accident happened at around 11:00am.

In a statement, Infrastructure Malta (IM) said the worker sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention.

"As a precautionary measure, the northbound lane of Triq MA Vassalli has been temporarily closed to allow for the necessary assessments and to ensure the safety of all those involved. Road users are advised to follow the diversions currently in place, directing traffic to Triq D’Argens and Xatt l-Imsida."

IM noted that there is an active investigation to determine how the scaffolding collapsed and whether proper procedures were being followed. IM apologised for any possible inconveniences.

On Monday, Infrastructure Malta gave an update regarding the project, announcing that the first two steel structures were delivered to the site.

The components were transported overnight from Ħal Far to Msida, with the support and coordination of Transport Malta, to minimise disruption and ensure a safe delivery process.

The commencement of the second phase marks the start of a series of deliveries over the coming weeks, during which additional steel structures will be brought to the site and welded together as part of the ongoing construction works.

The entire project, which began in November 2024, aims to improve connectivity in the area by introducing dedicated pedestrian and cycling lanes, new road networks, and a redesigned quay along the Msida waterfront.