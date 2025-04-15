Two teens granted bail after admitting to breaking another minor’s jaw during fight

Two minors, a 16-year-old teenager from Tarxien and a 17-year-old from Żabbar, have pleaded guilty to causing grievous injuries to another minor and disturbing public peace.

Inspector Jeremy Rizzo explained that on 7 March, the police were informed of an altercation which had occurred in Hastings Garden, in Valletta and were asked to investigate.

The initial medical report indicated that the victim had only suffered slight injuries but following another medical report, it later resulted that the injuries were actually grievous since the victim’s jaw was broken.

Inspector Rizzo also informed the court that during the fight, one of the accused took a photo of the victim being beat up and Abela later posted it online, captioning it “no mercy”.

The defence did not contest the validity of the arrest.

After being given additional time to consider their admission, they confirmed their guilt.

The defence requested bail however the prosecution did not object on the basis that the accused were minors and therefore they do not expect an effective term of imprisonment to be awarded.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo therefore granted the two minors bail against a personal guarantee of €5,000 each. A number of conditions were also imposed by the court included signing the bail book twice a week.

A protection order was also granted in favour of the victim.

The parties were also in agreement that the compilation of evidence will continue at the Juvenile Court.

AG lawyer Valentina Cassar and Inspector Jeffrey Rizzo prosecuted. The 16-year-old was assisted by defence lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri and the 17-year-old was represented by defence lawyer Amadeus Cachia.