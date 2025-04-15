Man remanded in custody after allegedly causing damage to front door of Żejtun residence

Maxwell Joe, 54, from Liberia was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to causing voluntary damage to the property of a Maltese woman and for recidivism.

The court heard that on 13 April, the Żejtun police station received a report that a certain man was damaging the front door of a residence in Tony Zahra street.

Upon arriving on the scene, the accused was discovered sitting on the veranda of the residence with blood coming out of his head and broken shards of glass near him. He was arrested on the spot and was later treated for his injuries at Mater Dei Hospital.

The court was informed that the man did not have a fixed address and defence lawyer Martin Farrugia did not request bail. The prosecution was led by Inspector Doriette Cuschieri.